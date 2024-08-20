Release Date: August 20, 2024

Positive Points

Flow Capital Corp (AHFCF, Financial) reported another record quarter in terms of recurring revenue, marking the fourth sequential quarter of growth.

The company achieved a record book value per share of $1.255, up 2.4% from the prior quarter and 37% over the last two years.

Total assets increased to $65.8 million, up 12% over the prior year.

Flow Capital Corp (AHFCF) deployed $29 million in new capital over the last 12 months, setting a 12-month record.

The company has been profitable for over 17 consecutive quarters, demonstrating consistent financial performance.

Negative Points

The company's total reported revenue under IFRS was $2.1 million for the quarter, which can be distorted due to IFRS accounting standards.

Despite strong performance, Flow Capital Corp (AHFCF) remains a small player in the venture debt space with $60 million in assets compared to the $30 billion market.

The company has set ambitious targets to grow its assets to $100 million, $250 million, and $500 million, which may pose significant challenges.

The reliance on non-IFRS measures like recurring revenue and recurring free cash flow may make it difficult for some investors to track real performance.

The company did not provide specific forecasts, which may leave investors uncertain about future performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the record recurring revenue reported for Q2 2024?

A: Alex Baluta, CEO: We reported $1.9 million in recurring loan interest income for Q2 2024, which is up 5.7% from Q1 and up 28.5% from Q2 last year. This marks the fourth sequential quarter of growth in recurring revenue.

Q: What were the key milestones achieved during the quarter?

A: Alex Baluta, CEO: We achieved several milestones, including record recurring revenue of $1.9 million, record book value per share of $1.255, and record total assets of $65.8 million. Additionally, we deployed $29 million in new capital over the last 12 months, a 12-month record for us.

Q: Can you elaborate on the recent investments made by Flow Capital?

A: Alex Baluta, CEO: We closed a $5.4 million investment into GetTattle, a SaaS B2B company focused on global customer experience improvement. We also made a follow-on investment into MiniLuxe, an existing portfolio company. After the quarter ended, we closed a $6.8 million investment in a tech-enabled marketplace for co-living spaces and a $5.4 million investment in a media measurement provider.

Q: What is the current status of Flow Capital's revenue run rate target for the year?

A: Alex Baluta, CEO: We had targeted a $10 million revenue run rate in recurring revenue for the year. Currently, including recent investments, we are over $9 million and approaching our target. Given the strength of our pipeline, we feel comfortable that we will hit our targets before the end of the year.

Q: How has the portfolio performed in terms of IRR?

A: Alex Baluta, CEO: Our trailing six-year IRR, as press released on June 11, 2024, is over 26%. We continue to see good performance in our portfolio and strong growth in our deal opportunities.

Q: What are Flow Capital's long-term growth targets?

A: Alex Baluta, CEO: We are targeting to grow our assets to $100 million, $250 million, and then $500 million over the next several years. While not making any forecasts, we feel strongly that these targets are achievable given our infrastructure, team, and internal processes.

Q: Can you provide more context on the venture debt space and Flow Capital's position within it?

A: Alex Baluta, CEO: The venture debt space has over $30 billion in originations annually in North America. With $60 million in assets, we are a small player in this space. However, over the last five years, we've built the infrastructure to grow our business significantly.

Q: What are the key highlights from the financial results for Q2 2024?

A: Alex Baluta, CEO: We reported $2.1 million in total revenue under IFRS for the quarter and $4.11 million for the year. Our book value per share increased to $1.255, and our total assets reached $65.8 million. We generated just under $300,000 in recurring free cash flow for the quarter and $1.4 million over the last four quarters.

Q: How has Flow Capital's profitability trended over recent quarters?

A: Alex Baluta, CEO: We have been profitable for over 17 quarters in a row, demonstrating consistent financial performance and stability.

Q: What is the outlook for Flow Capital's future growth and performance?

A: Alex Baluta, CEO: We feel confident about our future growth prospects. Our portfolio continues to perform well, our team is cohesive, and we have strong internal processes in place. We believe we are well-positioned for continued success in the venture debt space.

