Half Year 2024 Iress Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Marcus Price - Iress Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you very much for the introduction. It's my pleasure and in fact, a privilege today to present the mid-year results for Iress on behalf of the team here. It's been a terrific six months as we work through our transformation program, and we're going to deliver some very strong results. I'm joined today by our Deputy CFO, Julia Wong. Our CFO, Cameron Williamson is unfortunately unable to join us today due to a family emergency and I think Julia is standing in at relatively short notice.



Today, we'll be covering the progress on the Iress transformation program, which is delivering strong results ahead of schedule. We indeed, we pre-released our results on July 22 for that reason. There's a lot more to come from transformation. We've still got the last leg of the journey on the table. But today, as a result of the strong performance, we will be upgrading our guidance.



Getting into the details. On July 22, we announced an expectation of our adjusted EBITDA for the year in the range of $65 million