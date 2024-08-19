Q2 2024 Azrieli Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

With us today are Mr. Eyal Henkin, CEO; and Mr. Ariel Goldstein, CFO.



And the financial reports can be found on the website as well. I would like to remind everyone that forward-looking statements for the respected company's business, financial condition, and results of its operations are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Please note that today's conference has been recorded.



Eyal Henkin - Azrieli Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Good afternoon