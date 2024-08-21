Aug 21, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Nicholas Hawkins - Insurance Australia Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our results presentation today. I'm joined here today by our Chief Financial Officer, William McDonnell, and we're holding this briefing in IAG's Sydney offices on the lands of the Gadigal people.



IAG acknowledges the traditional owners of country throughout Australia and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters, and communities. I pay my respects to their elders past, present, and emerging.



Today, we're announcing strong financial results. Our business is performing well, and I'm proud of what we've achieved. We've stayed focused on our strategic priorities, and we've created a stronger and a more resilient IAG, and we're better positioned today for growth.



I want to start though on how we're helping customers, communities, and our countries more broadly. We're helping our customers when they need us the most. Across all the communities we serve, we know there's been a focus on the increased cost of goods and