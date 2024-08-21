Full Year 2024 Ridley Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Quinton Hildebrand - Ridley Corporation Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Dave, and good morning to you, all. Thank you for your attendance at our results presentation today. Richard and I are pleased to present these results to you. It's been a year in which our diversified platform has come to the fore to deliver solid results despite some challenging market conditions. We will also update you on the progress we've made in growing the business during the last 12 months.



For the presentation, I will be talking to the slides that were uploaded on the ASX website this morning and commencing at page 2, the FY24 financial summary. The business recorded an underlying EBITDA of $92.8 million, a year-on-year increase of 4.9%. This included a $3.2 million contribution in the fourth quarter from the OMP acquisition.



So the EBITDA growth from the corresponding business was 1.2%. This is in line with the trading update that we provided in May, where we stated that earnings growth in the bulk stockfeed segment was expected to offset the lower earnings