Aug 20, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT
Pietro De Leo - Lycopodium Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director
Thank you very much, and thank you for joining us for our full year results presentation. As the operator said, after the full presentation, there will be some time for questions, so certainly encourage any questions. This morning I also have with me in the room Rod Leonard, our Chairman; and Justine Campbell, our CFO.
So I'll run you through the presentation and give you an update on the business of the company FY24. (inaudible) 32 years ago and headquartered in Perth. And we're active across the mineral resources, rail infrastructure and industrial processes sectors, and this morning I'll talk a lot more about the work the specific activities we have been undertaking across here.
We retain a long standing and stable Board. And as of the close of market yesterday, the price of the share of the company was $14.2 with then earnings per share of $1.276. We've declared a second half dividend of $0.40 to take our full year dividend to $0.77. The dividend has been the case across our history will be fully franked.
Full Year 2024 Lycopodium Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 20, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT
