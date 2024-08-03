Macy's Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.53 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $4.9 Billion Misses Expectations

GAAP EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.53 Surpass Expectations

Summary
  • GAAP EPS: Reported at $0.53, significantly exceeding the previous year's loss per share of $(0.08).
  • Revenue: $4.9 billion, falling short of the estimated $5.12 billion, marking a 3.8% decrease year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 40.5%, up 240 basis points from the previous year, driven by lower discounting and effective expense control.
  • Comparable Sales: Decreased by 4.0% on an owned basis and 3.3% on an owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace basis.
  • SG&A Expenses: $2.0 billion, a decrease of $7 million, though SG&A as a percentage of revenue increased by 120 basis points due to lower net sales.
  • Net Income: $150 million, a significant turnaround from the previous year's net loss of $22 million.
  • Inventory Levels: Increased by 6.0%, attributed to higher-than-expected inventory levels and strategic investments for the second half of 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 21, 2024, Macy's Inc (M, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Founded in 1858 and based in New York City, Macy's operates about 500 stores under the Macy's nameplate, nearly 60 stores under the Bloomingdale's and Bloomie's nameplates, and 159 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites and licenses Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances composed 62% of Macy's 2023 sales.

Performance Overview

Macy's Inc (M, Financial) reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.53, significantly exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.28. This compares favorably to the diluted loss per share of $(0.08) and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.26 in the second quarter of 2023. However, net sales decreased by 3.8% to $4.9 billion, falling short of the estimated $5,118.45 million.

1826225501967118336.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the challenging consumer environment, Macy's Inc (M, Financial) achieved a gross margin rate of 40.5%, an increase of 240 basis points from the previous year. This improvement was driven by lower year-over-year discounting, favorable shortage due to asset protection efforts, and a shift to cost accounting. Additionally, the company reported gains on the sale of real estate amounting to $36 million, a significant increase from $4 million in the same period last year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $4.9 billion $5.1 billion
Gross Margin 40.5% 38.1%
SG&A Expense $2.0 billion $2.0 billion
Operating Income $222 million $124 million
Net Income $150 million $(22) million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of August 3, 2024, Macy's Inc (M, Financial) reported total assets of $15.8 billion, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $646 million. Merchandise inventories increased by 6.0% to $4.4 billion, reflecting higher-than-expected inventory levels due to second-quarter sales results and strategic investments for the second half of 2024. The company also reported a decrease in total liabilities to $15.8 billion from $16.2 billion in February 2024.

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Macy's Inc (M, Financial) faced a 4.0% decline in comparable sales on an owned basis and a 3.3% decline on an owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace basis. The company attributed these declines to a more discriminating consumer and a heightened promotional environment. However, Macy's First 50 locations achieved their second consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales, indicating early traction of the company's "Bold New Chapter" strategy.

"During the second quarter, we delivered strong earnings performance in a challenging consumer environment," said Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, Inc. "Our colleagues executed with discipline, supporting gross margin expansion and effective expense control throughout the organization."

Updated Annual Guidance

Macy's Inc (M, Financial) updated its annual outlook to reflect ongoing consumer uncertainty and a promotional environment. The company now expects net sales to range between $22.1 billion and $22.4 billion, down from the previous guidance of $22.3 billion to $22.9 billion. The adjusted diluted EPS outlook remains unchanged at $2.55 to $2.90.

For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Macy's Inc for further details.

