Release Date: August 20, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Lycopodium Ltd (LYOPF, Financial) achieved record revenue of $349 million and a net profit after tax of $50.7 million for FY24.

The company declared a fully franked full-year dividend of $0.77, reflecting strong financial health.

Lycopodium Ltd (LYOPF) maintains a strong balance sheet with negligible debt and net tangible assets per share of $3.5.

The company successfully completed several major projects, including the Kathleen Valley lithium project and the Sabodala-Massawa BIOX expansion project.

Lycopodium Ltd (LYOPF) expanded its global presence by opening a new office in Lima, Peru, and continues to service clients across multiple continents.

Negative Points

93% of Lycopodium Ltd (LYOPF)'s revenue is heavily concentrated in the mineral resources sector, indicating a lack of diversification.

The company's price-to-earnings ratio has decreased from around 14 in previous years to 9.8, suggesting a potential decline in market valuation.

Despite strong financial performance, the company faces challenges in maintaining high staff utilization and managing a large workforce.

The rollout of the new SAP enterprise resource planning system is still ongoing, which could pose integration and operational risks.

The company has a high reliance on long-term client relationships and repeat business, which may limit opportunities for new client acquisition.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial performance for FY24?

A: Pietro De Leo, Managing Director, Executive Director: Lycopodium Ltd achieved record revenue of $349 million and a net profit after tax of $50.7 million. The company declared a second half dividend of $0.40, bringing the full year dividend to $0.77, fully franked. Cash at bank as of June 30 was $67.6 million.

Q: What are the key operational highlights from the past year?

A: Pietro De Leo, Managing Director, Executive Director: Key projects completed include the Kathleen Valley project for Liontown Resources, the Sabodala-Massawa BIOX expansion project in Senegal, and the Langer Heinrich mine restart project. Ongoing projects include the Ahafo North project for Newmont Gold in Ghana and the Batu Hijau copper expansion project in Indonesia.

Q: How is Lycopodium Ltd addressing safety and well-being in its operations?

A: Pietro De Leo, Managing Director, Executive Director: The company managed almost 17 million man-hours with an average workforce of 6,000 people across 15 major construction projects. The lost time injury frequency rate was 0.06, and the total recordable incident frequency rate was 0.88, both well below industry standards.

Q: Can you elaborate on the company's market outlook and strategic focus?

A: Pietro De Leo, Managing Director, Executive Director: Lycopodium sees strong long-term demand for minerals and metals, particularly due to the ongoing energy transition. The company remains focused on expanding its geographic reach, maintaining a balanced portfolio of projects, and investing in innovation and R&D.

Q: What are some of the company's recent initiatives in innovation and technology?

A: Pietro De Leo, Managing Director, Executive Director: Lycopodium has rolled out a new enterprise resource planning system, SAP, and expanded its learning and development initiatives. The company is also involved in digital engineering projects and R&D in energy storage through its subsidiary, Orway IQ.

Q: How is Lycopodium Ltd contributing to sustainability and community support?

A: Pietro De Leo, Managing Director, Executive Director: The company released its inaugural sustainability report and opened a new office in Lima, Peru. It supports various community initiatives through the Lycopodium Foundation, including the Clontarf Foundation and the Ubuntu Football Foundation in Cape Town.

Q: What are the company's plans for future growth and development?

A: Pietro De Leo, Managing Director, Executive Director: Lycopodium plans to continue expanding its services to new geographies, leveraging its strong balance sheet, and focusing on the energy transition. The company aims to attract and retain top talent and invest in systems to drive efficiency and growth.

Q: How does the company view its performance and client relationships?

A: Pietro De Leo, Managing Director, Executive Director: Lycopodium values its long-term client relationships and repeat business. The company strives to fulfill its commitments and has a strong pipeline of studies and projects across various sectors, including mineral resources, rail infrastructure, and industrial processes.

