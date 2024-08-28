Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Aug 22, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $3.08 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.05 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $16.19 billion and the earnings are expected to be $10.60 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Intuit Inc (INTU) for the full year 2024 have increased from $16.05 billion to $16.19 billion, and for 2025 from $18.05 billion to $18.18 billion. Earnings estimates have also risen, with projections for 2024 increasing from $9.98 per share to $10.60 per share, and for 2025 from $12.06 per share to $12.32 per share.

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Intuit Inc's (INTU) actual revenue was $6.74 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $6.65 billion by 1.35%. Intuit Inc's (INTU) actual earnings were $8.42 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $7.81 per share by 7.81%. After releasing the results, Intuit Inc (INTU) was down by -8.35% in one day.

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 25 analysts, the average target price for Intuit Inc (INTU) is $708.76 with a high estimate of $770 and a low estimate of $554. The average target implies an upside of 6.22% from the current price of $667.28.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial) in one year is $691.13, suggesting an upside of 3.57% from the current price of $667.28.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 30 brokerage firms, Intuit Inc's (INTU, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

