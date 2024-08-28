Ross Stores Inc (ROST, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 22, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $5,238.61 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.49 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $21.27 billion and the earnings are expected to be $6 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Ross Stores Inc (ROST, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Ross Stores Inc (ROST) for the full year 2024 have increased from $21.24 billion to $21.27 billion. However, the estimates for 2025 have declined from $22.48 billion to $22.44 billion. Earnings estimates have shown a positive trend, increasing from $5.93 per share to $6 per share for the full year 2024, and from $6.54 per share to $6.59 per share for 2025.

Ross Stores Inc (ROST, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Ross Stores Inc's (ROST) actual revenue was $4,858.07 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $4,833.21 million by 0.51%. Ross Stores Inc's (ROST) actual earnings were $1.46 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.34 per share by 8.79%. After releasing the results, Ross Stores Inc (ROST) was flat in one day.

Ross Stores Inc (ROST, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 19 analysts, the average target price for Ross Stores Inc (ROST) is $163.76 with a high estimate of $173 and a low estimate of $147. The average target implies an upside of 10.87% from the current price of $147.70.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Ross Stores Inc (ROST, Financial) in one year is $139.46, suggesting a downside of -5.58% from the current price of $147.70.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 23 brokerage firms, Ross Stores Inc's (ROST, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.8, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

