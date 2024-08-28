Volatility poked its way through the front door for a moment, but then quickly hit the road again. The growth scare over the first weekend of August feels like a memory today with stocks gaining back a solid chunk of previous losses. It's not an all-clear, though, as the August through October period is notorious for bouts of fear and downside price action.

Parsing the data and listening for clues

For now, investors are on edge with each passing data point. What have normally been generally innocuous economic indicators, such as the ISM Services survey and weekly Initial Jobless Claims, are suddenly make-or-break reports. That theme could pass by the wayside soon with major events on tap, such as Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Kansas City Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.1

Lower rates ahead...

Recall it was two years ago when Jay jolted markets in a bad way, suggesting that households may have to endure significant “pain” over the quarters ahead so that crippling inflation would subside.2 The CPI rate has since fallen below 3% on a year-on-year headline look, so mission accomplished there, I suppose. Then in August 2023, Powell put forth a more optimistic, but still cautious, tone. The Fed “navigates by the stars under cloudy skies,” was his monetary-policy mantra.3 Over the past 12 months, pundits and CEOs alike have been patient with the first rate cut.

...And CEO confidence isn't bad

The wait is almost over. The first-quarter point ease is on the doorstep, and it could even be a jumbo 50-basis-point cut depending on how macro data shakes out between now and Sept. 18. All the while, CEOs are feeling somewhat better about the state of business. The Conference Board's CEO Confidence Survey for the third quarter dipped sequentially, but remains above 50, suggesting a “moderately optimistic” stance.4

Solid corporate earnings

And they have at least some reason to feel upbeat. Second-quarter earnings verified above expectations, and guidance wasn't half-bad either. While retailers are still reporting (and Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) has yet to post quarterly numbers), about 79% of S&P 500 companies have topped EPS estimates. It appears the second-quarter's earnings growth rate may finalize north of 10%, too. What's more, FactSet's consensus data points to even better year-on-year quarterly profit growth figures come the fourth quarter.5

The consumer take

The consumer isn't quite as cheery. The Conference Board also reported that households feel slightly better about the future state of the economy, but their collective view of present conditions deteriorated in July.6 Despite rising real wages and growth in the jobs market, families remain on edge. Toss election uncertainty into the mix along with ongoing frustration regarding the cost of living, and the sour mood on Main Street is something companies might have to just get used to for a while.

Focus on the fall conference season

Indeed, there are many crosscurrents facing executives and investors today. The upcoming conference season may shed light on corporate hiring plans, capital allocation decisions and major themes such as artificial intelligence and potential upcoming policy changes on Capitol Hill. Fasten your seatbelt for what could be a wild ride ahead. Here are the major events to mark on your calendar:

Information technology & communication services

Aug. 21: Needham 5th Annual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1X1 Conference (virtual)

Needham 5th Annual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1X1 Conference (virtual) Aug. 26: Stifel Tech Executive Summit

Stifel Tech Executive Summit Aug. 27: Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference

Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference Aug. 27: Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communication Technology Summit

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communication Technology Summit Aug. 28: Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Sept. 3: Barclays Media and Telecom Forum

Barclays Media and Telecom Forum Sept. 4: Citi Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications TMT Conference

Citi Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications TMT Conference Sept. 5: Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference Sept. 9: Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference

Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference Sept. 10: Wolfe Research TMT Conference

Health Care

Aug. 22: JP Morgan Healthcare Day

JP Morgan Healthcare Day Aug. 27: Stifel Back-to-School Healthcare Series

Stifel Back-to-School Healthcare Series Sept. 4: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Sept. 4: Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference Sept. 10: Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Baird Global Healthcare Conference Sept. 17: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference Sept. 18: Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference

Consumer Discretionary & Consumer Staples

Sept. 3: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Sept. 4: Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retail Conference

Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retail Conference Sept. 5: Bank of America Gaming and Lodging Conference

Bank of America Gaming and Lodging Conference Sept. 18: Wells Fargo 7th Annual Consumer Conference

Financials & Real Estate

Sept. 4: 25th Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit Conference

25th Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit Conference Sept. 4: Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference

Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference Sept. 5: Raymond James Banking on Tech Conference

Raymond James Banking on Tech Conference Sept. 9: Barclays 22nd Global Financial Services Conference

Barclays 22nd Global Financial Services Conference Sept. 10: Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference

Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference Sept. 12: Wolfe Research Private Real Estate Conference

Wolfe Research Private Real Estate Conference Sept. 23: Deutsche Bank 32nd Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

Deutsche Bank 32nd Annual Leveraged Finance Conference Sept. 24: Bank of America Securities 29th Annual Financials CEO Conference

Bank of America Securities 29th Annual Financials CEO Conference Sept. 26: Goldman Sachs European Real Estate Equity & Debt Conference

Industrials

Sept. 3: UBS Business Services, Leisure, and Transport Conference

UBS Business Services, Leisure, and Transport Conference Sept. 4: Jefferies Industrials Conference

Jefferies Industrials Conference Sept. 4: Morgan Stanley Industrial CEOs Unplugged

Morgan Stanley Industrial CEOs Unplugged Sept. 5: Gabelli Funds 30th Annual Aerospace and Defense Symposium

Gabelli Funds 30th Annual Aerospace and Defense Symposium Sept. 24: RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

Energy & Utilities

Sept. 2: Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference

Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference Sept. 9: ROTH 11th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium

ROTH 11th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium Sept. 10: NYSE Energy & Utilities Investor Access Day (virtual)

NYSE Energy & Utilities Investor Access Day (virtual) Sept. 10: Morgan Stanley European Utilities and Energy Summit

Morgan Stanley European Utilities and Energy Summit Sept. 30: Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream, and Clean Energy Conference

Materials

Sept. 4: UBS Global Materials Conference

UBS Global Materials Conference Sept. 15: Gold Forum Americas

Gold Forum Americas Sept. 20: Raymond James Virtual Strategic Metals & Materials Conference (virtual)

Regional

Aug. 20: Morgan Stanley Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference in Asia (virtual)

Morgan Stanley Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference in Asia (virtual) Aug. 21: Citi ASEAN Thematics Investor Conference

Citi ASEAN Thematics Investor Conference Sept. 2: UBS China Conference

UBS China Conference Sept. 2: Bank of America Japan Conference

Bank of America Japan Conference Sept. 3: Goldman Sachs EMEA Credit & Leveraged Finance Conference

Goldman Sachs EMEA Credit & Leveraged Finance Conference Sept. 4: Deutsche Bank Access European TMT Conference

Deutsche Bank Access European TMT Conference Sept. 9: Morgan Stanley 27th Annual Latin America Conference

Morgan Stanley 27th Annual Latin America Conference Sept. 11: Goldman Sachs China Conference

Goldman Sachs China Conference Sept. 25: Citi China Industrial, SMID, Transport Conference

Investor Specific & Multi-Sector

Aug. 20: Investor Summit Group - MicroCap Forum

Investor Summit Group - MicroCap Forum Aug. 21: Nordea Small & Mid Cap Days

Nordea Small & Mid Cap Days Aug. 27: Bank of America Virtual Conference (virtual)

Bank of America Virtual Conference (virtual) Aug. 28: J.P. Morgan CEO Conference Call

J.P. Morgan CEO Conference Call Sept. 3: Carnegie Small & Mid Cap Seminar

Carnegie Small & Mid Cap Seminar Sept. 5: Piper Sandler 10th Annual Macro Conference

Piper Sandler 10th Annual Macro Conference Sept. 5: Stifel Cross Sector Conference

Stifel Cross Sector Conference Sept. 16: RMB Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Big Five Investor Conference

