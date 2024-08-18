Aug 18, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Corporate Participants

Mike Fuge

Contact Energy Ltd - Chief Executive Officer

Dorian Devers

Contact Energy Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Operator



Welcome to Contact Energy's full year results presentation for FY24. Today, we're joined by Mike Fuge as CEO; and Dorian Devers as our CFO. Mike?



Mike Fuge - Contact Energy Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Hi, everyone, and welcome -- welcome to the FY24 results on we move quickly into it, just outside pause at the photo, I am photo of the new top plant up and operating, which we'll talk about through the presentation.



If we go to the next slide, the usual disclaimers and which everyone should note and then how it's going to play this morning. I'll go through the highlights and a bit of an update on the market. Dorian will then take you through the details of the financial results and what the outlook is and then I'll give you a little bit of