Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Mike Fuge
Contact Energy Ltd - Chief Executive Officer
* Dorian Devers
Contact Energy Ltd - Chief Financial Officer
Operator
Welcome to Contact Energy's full year results presentation for FY24. Today, we're joined by Mike Fuge as CEO; and Dorian Devers as our CFO. Mike?
Mike Fuge - Contact Energy Ltd - Chief Executive Officer
Hi, everyone, and welcome -- welcome to the FY24 results on we move quickly into it, just outside pause at the photo, I am photo of the new top plant up and operating, which we'll talk about through the presentation.
If we go to the next slide, the usual disclaimers and which everyone should note and then how it's going to play this morning. I'll go through the highlights and a bit of an update on the market. Dorian will then take you through the details of the financial results and what the outlook is and then I'll give you a little bit of
Full Year 2024 Contact Energy Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
