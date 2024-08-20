Half Year 2024 Scentre Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Scentre Group 2024 half year results update.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 9:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Elliott Rusanow. Please go ahead.
Elliott Chaim Aaron Rusanow - Scentre Group - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Scentre Group's Half Year 2024 Results Briefing. Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land I am on this morning and pay my respects to their elders past and present.
I am joined today on the call by our Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Clarke; together with Lillian Fadel, Group Director of Customer, Community and Destinations; John Papagiannis, Group Director of Businesses; and Stewart White, Director of Development, Design and Construction. Our focus on delivering on our purpose of connecting and enriching communities and
Aug 20, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
