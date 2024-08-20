Full Year 2024 Step One Clothing Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Greg Taylor - Step One Clothing Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm Greg Taylor, CEO and Founder of Step One Clothing. I'm joined also by our CFO, Nigel Underwood. I'm really pleased to present our FY24 full-year financial results.



Let's start us on slide 2, please. Our FY24 financial highlights results are as follows: revenue up 30% to $84.5 million; EBITDA up 51% to $18.1 million; gross margin up to 80.8%. Cash is also up to $39 million. Total customers up 23% to $1.67 million, and our average order value is also increased by 7.1% to $96.



And very pleasingly, our women's revenue is up 54%, now makes up 14% of total revenue. We have declared a fully franked dividend of $0.028 per share, bringing our total for the year to $0.068 per share.



Turning to slide 3, please. There are three key highlights I'd like to draw your attention to from our FY24 period. Firstly, our women's category. 30% of all orders now contain at least one women's product.



Our international growth, all markets have grown. They are up 18.3%; UK up