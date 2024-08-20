Full Year 2024 Charter Hall Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Welcome to the Charter Hall Group 2024 full year results briefing.



David Harrison - Charter Hall Group - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Charter Hall Group financial year 2024 results. I'm David Harrison, Managing Director and Group CEO of Charter Hall, presenting my 20th annual result presentation as CEO for the group post our inaugural results in financial year 2005. Presenting with me today is Sean McMahon, our Chief Investment Officer; and Anastasia Clarke, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'd like to commence today with an acknowledgment of country. Charter Hall acknowledges the traditional custodians of the lands on which we work and gather. We pay our respects