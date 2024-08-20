Full Year 2024 EBOS Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

John Matthew Cullity - EBOS Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Daniel, and welcome, everyone, to EBOS Group's full-year 2024 results presentation. As Daniel said, my name is John Cullity, the CEO of the Group. And I'm joined this morning by both Leonard Hansen, our CFO; and Martin Krauskopf, our EGM for M&A and Investor Relations.



I'm very pleased to report that EBOS has achieved another year of strong growth. The key financial headlines for FY24 revenue increased by 7.8% to $13.2 billion. Underlying EBITDA increased by 7.3% to $624 million. Underlying net profit after tax increased by 7.7% to $303 million and underlying earnings per share increased by 6.8% to $1.579.



Our balance sheet