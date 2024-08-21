Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.01, Revenue of $30.1 Million Misses Estimates

Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $30.1 million, fell short of the estimated $44.46 million, but doubled quarter-over-quarter.
  • Gross Profit: $9.4 million, with a gross margin of 31.2%, compared to 29.6% in Q1 2024 and 37.4% in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $0.4 million, a significant rebound from a net loss of $5.9 million in Q1 2024, but lower than $8.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: $3.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.2 million in Q1 2024.
  • Cash Flow: Cash used in operating activities was $2.2 million; cash used in investing activities was $3.8 million, and cash provided by financing activities was $1.5 million.
  • Financial Position: Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2 2024 were $50.8 million, compared to $55.1 million in Q1 2024.
  • Debt-to-Asset Ratio: 10.2% at the end of Q2 2024, compared to 9.99% at the end of Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 21, 2024, Emeren Group Ltd (SOL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Emeren Group Ltd is a solar project developer and operator, focusing on solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity generation. The company generates maximum revenue from its EPC business, with significant contributions from Poland, the United States, Hungary, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and China.

Performance Overview

In Q2 2024, Emeren Group Ltd reported revenue of $30.1 million, a 106% increase from $14.6 million in Q1 2024 but an 11% decrease from $33.8 million in Q2 2023. The company achieved a gross profit of $9.4 million, translating to a gross margin of 31.2%. Operating profit stood at $3.0 million, while net income was $0.4 million. The net income was impacted by a $2.0 million write-off related to canceled projects and an unrealized foreign exchange loss of $0.8 million.

1826306137054670848.png

Revenue Breakdown

Segment ($ in thousands) Q2 2024 Revenue % of Total Revenue
Project development $5,884 20%
IPP $8,690 29%
EPC $12,365 41%
DSA and others $3,118 10%
Total $30,057 100%

Geographical Revenue Distribution

Region ($ in thousands) Q2 2024 Revenue % of Total Revenue
Europe $23,419 78%
USA $394 1%
China $6,244 21%
Total $30,057 100%

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Emeren Group Ltd's gross profit for Q2 2024 was $9.4 million, compared to $4.3 million in Q1 2024 and $12.7 million in Q2 2023. The gross margin was 31.2%, down from 37.4% in Q2 2023, primarily due to a shift in the revenue mix towards COD sales. Operating expenses were $6.4 million, down from $7.6 million in Q2 2023 but higher than the $5.5 million in Q1 2024.

Net income attributable to Emeren Group Ltd’s common shareholders was $0.4 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $5.9 million in Q1 2024 but lower than $8.3 million in Q2 2023. Diluted net income per American Depositary Share (ADS) was $0.01, compared to a diluted net loss of $0.11 in Q1 2024 and diluted net income of $0.14 in Q2 2023.

Cash Flow and Financial Position

Cash used in operating activities was $2.2 million; cash used in investing activities was $3.8 million, and cash provided by financing activities was $1.5 million. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2 2024 were $50.8 million, compared to $55.1 million in Q1 2024. The debt-to-asset ratio at the end of Q2 2024 was 10.2%, compared to 9.99% at the end of Q1 2024.

Outlook

Emeren Group Ltd anticipates Q3 2024 revenue to range between $25 to $28 million, with a gross margin between 35% and 38%. For the full year 2024, the company expects revenue to range from $150 to $160 million and a gross margin of approximately 30%. Net income for 2024 is expected to be around $22 million, with earnings per ADS of approximately 43 cents. The company also expects 2024 IPP revenue to be between $24 million and $26 million, with a gross margin of approximately 50%.

Emeren Group Ltd's strategic focus on expanding its DSA partnerships and optimizing its development pipeline positions it well in the growing solar markets. The company's ability to adapt and maintain operational efficiency amidst challenges underscores its resilience and potential for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Emeren Group Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.