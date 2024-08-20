Release Date: August 20, 2024

Positive Points

Ebos Group Ltd (EBOSY, Financial) achieved a 7.8% increase in revenue, reaching $13.2 billion for FY24.

Underlying EBITDA grew by 7.3% to $624 million, indicating strong operational performance.

The Healthcare segment saw a 6% increase in underlying EBITDA, driven by 9.4% growth in the Australian business.

Animal Care segment experienced a 13% increase in underlying EBITDA, supported by resilience in the pet food category and new product launches.

The company declared a final dividend of NZD 0.615 per share, bringing the full-year dividends to NZD 1.185 per share, a 7.7% increase from the previous year.

Negative Points

The conclusion of the Chemist Warehouse Australia contract at the end of FY24 resulted in a normalization of EBITDA growth to approximately 8%.

New Zealand's Healthcare performance was impacted by a decline in nonrecurring COVID-19 activity within the Contract Logistics division.

The wholesale business Lyppard saw a 4% decline in revenue due to a key supplier bypassing the wholesale channel.

The company experienced a reduction in GOR for Contract Logistics in New Zealand due to decreased activity related to COVID-19 products.

Net debt increased by over $250 million compared to the prior year, largely due to M&A investments, bringing the total net debt to just over $1 billion.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the working capital release from Chemist Warehouse?

A: The working capital release remains at $75 million as previously mentioned. (John Matthew Cullity, CEO)

Q: What was the growth in the pharmacy business in the second half, excluding Chemist Warehouse?

A: The growth was 5%, slightly above market expectations. (John Matthew Cullity, CEO)

Q: Can you provide details on customer wins and utilization of the new Sydney facility in Contract Logistics?

A: Growth came from existing customers due to new government regulations and a few new wins. Utilization of the new facility is around 75%. (Brett Barons, CEO - Symbion)

Q: What portion of the $25 million to $50 million cost savings has been realized in FY24, and what is expected in FY25?

A: Some savings were realized in FY24, particularly in administration costs. For FY25, we expect to realize $25 million, with savings coming from cost of goods sold and other expenses. (John Matthew Cullity, CEO)

Q: What is the contribution of FY24 acquisitions to the FY25 EBITDA guidance?

A: The contribution from FY24 acquisitions is minimal, and no further acquisitions are included in the FY25 guidance. (John Matthew Cullity, CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the cost increases outside of the cost savings program?

A: Costs are increasing due to volume growth, investments in growing businesses, new products, and significant IT costs. (John Matthew Cullity, CEO)

Q: What are the potential sources of the $300 million in new pharmacy revenues?

A: The target includes continued growth in the TerryWhite Chemmart network, aiming for 35 to 40 new stores in FY25. (John Matthew Cullity, CEO)

Q: What are your expectations for the new pharmacy wholesale agreement with the government?

A: We expect the agreement to be successfully concluded within the next six to eight weeks, ensuring a sustainable supply of medicines. (John Matthew Cullity, CEO)

Q: How should we think about the margin trajectory for the Animal Care segment?

A: Margins are expected to remain around current levels without significant uplift. (John Matthew Cullity, CEO)

Q: What was the impact of price versus volume in the branded products' results?

A: Most of the growth was driven by volume, with the inclusion of the Superior acquisition contributing significantly. (John Matthew Cullity, CEO)

