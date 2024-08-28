Toll Brothers (TOL) Surpasses Q3 Expectations and Raises FY24 Outlook Amid Lower Mortgage Rates

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL, Financial) delivered strong Q3 results, surpassing EPS and revenue expectations. With mortgage rates at their lowest levels this year, the new home construction market is receiving an additional boost. This positive trend has led to solid deposit and traffic activity for TOL in August, prompting the company to raise its FY24 home deliveries and adjusted gross margin on home sales guidance.

  • TOL now forecasts FY24 deliveries of 10,650-10,750 homes, up from the prior estimate of 10,400-10,800. The adjusted gross margin on home sales is projected at 28.3%, an increase from the previous outlook of 28.0%. TOL's higher gross margin is attributed to its affluent customer base and higher-end homes, which average around $1.0 million.
    • For comparison, D.R. Horton (DHI, Financial) reported a Q3 gross profit on home sales of 24%, while KB Home (KBH, Financial) posted 21.1% last quarter.
    • Homebuilders have increased incentives to address affordability issues, including paying down mortgage rates. However, TOL's customers typically make larger down payments and can better handle higher mortgage rates, allowing the company to be less aggressive with promotions.
  • Despite higher mortgage rates in Q3, TOL experienced healthy demand. Delivered homes rose by 11% to 2,814, slightly above the midpoint of its guidance of 2,750-2,850 units. The ongoing lack of home inventory continues to create a supply and demand imbalance, driving buyers toward new construction.
  • TOL also increased its expected share repurchase total for FY24 to $600 million from $500 million, reflecting confidence in its business prospects and providing another lever to enhance EPS.

The main takeaway is that momentum is building for TOL as mortgage rates decrease and favorable supply/demand dynamics persist in the new construction market.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.