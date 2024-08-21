Full Year 2024 Brambles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Graham Chipchase - Brambles Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Brambles' Full year results presentation for FY '24. I'll start this morning by presenting an overview of our performance for the year, provide further details on our newly announced capital management initiatives and our revised investor value proposition. Then I'll touch on the operating environment, update on our transformation program and outlook for FY '25 before handing over to Joaquin for a detailed review of our financials.



Beginning on slide 3 and our highlights for the year. In FY '24 our performance was strong across all aspects of the business. The financial results delivered on our investor value proposition, with sales revenue growth of 7%, significant operating leverage and a material improvement in free cash flow generation. Underlying profit growth of 17% and free cash flow before dividends of USD882.8 million were both ahead of our FY '24 guidance.



This reflected ongoing commercial discipline to recover the cost to serve and structural