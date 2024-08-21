Zuora Inc (ZUO) Q2 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of -$0.05, Revenue of $115.4M Beats Estimates

Subscription Revenue Growth and Improved Margins Highlight Performance

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $115.4 million, up 7% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $112.62 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $7.2 million, a significant improvement from the $22.6 million loss in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.05, compared to -$0.16 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Increased to $11.4 million from $5.4 million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Rose to $12.2 million, up from $4.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Subscription Revenue: $104.1 million, reflecting a 9% year-over-year growth.
  • Cash and Investments: $543.5 million as of July 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 21, 2024, Zuora Inc (ZUO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, showcasing notable improvements in subscription revenue and operating margins. Zuora Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis, enabling companies to manage and transform into subscription businesses through its Zuora Central platform and other related products.

Performance Overview

Zuora Inc (ZUO, Financial) reported total revenue of $115.4 million for Q2 FY2025, surpassing the analyst estimate of $112.62 million. Subscription revenue grew by 9% year-over-year to $104.1 million. The company also reported a GAAP net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.05 per share, which is an improvement from the $22.6 million loss, or $0.16 per share, in the same quarter last year.

1826355006283083776.png

Key Financial Achievements

Zuora Inc (ZUO, Financial) achieved significant milestones in Q2 FY2025:

  • Non-GAAP income from operations increased to $25.6 million, compared to $9.6 million in Q2 FY2024.
  • Operating cash flow rose to $11.4 million from $5.4 million in the previous year.
  • Adjusted free cash flow improved to $12.2 million from $4.0 million last year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 FY2025 Q2 FY2024
Total Revenue $115.4 million $108.0 million
Subscription Revenue $104.1 million $95.5 million
GAAP Net Loss $7.2 million $22.6 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $29.1 million $10.0 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Zuora Inc (ZUO, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling $543.5 million as of July 31, 2024. The company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $11.4 million, a significant increase from $5.4 million in the same period last year.

Key Metrics and Business Highlights

  • Customers with annual contract value (ACV) equal to or greater than $250,000 were 445, up from 444 as of July 31, 2023.
  • Dollar-based retention rate (DBRR) was 104%, compared to 107% as of July 31, 2023.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $412.3 million, representing a 7% growth year-over-year.

Commentary and Analysis

“I’m proud of our ZEOs for delivering a solid second quarter,” said Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO at Zuora. “From our install base to the analyst community, we continue to be recognized for our market leadership. When enterprise organizations want to win with a Total Monetization strategy, they come to us for our mission-critical technology.”
“In the second quarter, we reached our goal to operate at a Rule of 30 two quarters ahead of plan,” said Todd McElhatton, Chief Financial Officer at Zuora. “We remain committed to margin expansion and profitability as we navigate this challenging market.”

Conclusion

Zuora Inc (ZUO, Financial) has demonstrated robust performance in Q2 FY2025, with significant improvements in subscription revenue, operating margins, and cash flow. The company's ability to exceed revenue estimates and reduce GAAP net loss highlights its effective management and strategic initiatives. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how Zuora Inc (ZUO) continues to navigate the market and sustain its growth trajectory.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zuora Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.