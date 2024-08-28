Insight into the Fund's Q2 2024 Investment Moves and Sector Adjustments

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its disciplined investment approach, targets long-term growth by investing in large-cap Canadian companies. The fund's strategy emphasizes a bottom-up process, focusing on companies with strong management teams and purchasing at a discount to intrinsic value. This approach is designed for investors who are prepared for equity volatility and seek above-average growth.

Summary of New Buys

The fund initiated a position in Boyd Group Services Inc (TSX:BYD, Financial), purchasing 129,137 shares. This new holding now accounts for 0.97% of the portfolio, with a total value of C$33.18 million.

Key Position Increases

During the second quarter of 2024, Mawer Canadian Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its stakes in several companies:

TFI International Inc (TSX:TFII, Financial) saw an addition of 244,739 shares, increasing the total to 284,438 shares. This adjustment marks a 616.49% increase in share count and impacts the portfolio by 1.41%, with a total value of C$56.50 million.

Topicus.com Inc (TSXV:TOI, Financial) also experienced a significant boost with an additional 380,585 shares, bringing the total to 518,008 shares. This represents a 276.94% increase in share count, with a total value of C$60.61 million.

Key Position Reductions

The fund reduced its positions in several key stocks:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD, Financial) was reduced by 634,955 shares, a 33.05% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.54%. The stock had an average trading price of C$79.39 during the quarter, with a 5.21% return over the past three months and a -1.84% return year-to-date.

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN, Financial) saw a reduction of 478,000 shares, a 21.36% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.72%. The stock traded at an average price of C$55.85 during the quarter, returning 5.27% over the past three months and 20.12% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Mawer Canadian Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 43 stocks. The top holdings included 5.39% in Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY, Financial), 4.82% in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSX:CNQ, Financial), and 3.90% in Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSX:L, Financial). The portfolio is mainly concentrated across 10 industries, including Financial Services, Industrials, and Consumer Cyclical.

