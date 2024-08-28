Mawer New Canada Fund Amplifies Stake in Pet Valu Holdings Ltd

Insightful Moves in Q2 2024 Highlight Strategic Adjustments

Mawer New Canada Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its strategic investments in smaller Canadian companies, has recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2024. The fund is managed with a focus on long-term growth, targeting wealth-creating companies with strong management teams, and is known for its disciplined, research-driven investment approach. This quarter, significant adjustments were made, including new stock additions, substantial increases in existing positions, complete exits, and reductions in several holdings.

New Additions to the Portfolio

Mawer New Canada Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding new stocks during this quarter:

  • The most significant addition was Vitalhub Corp (TSX:VHI, Financial), acquiring 2,303,036 shares. This investment now accounts for 1.22% of the portfolio, with a total value of C$17.09 million.

Significant Increases in Key Holdings

The fund has notably increased its stakes in several companies:

  • Pet Valu Holdings Ltd (TSX:PET, Financial) saw an addition of 806,030 shares, bringing the total to 888,621 shares. This adjustment represents a substantial 975.93% increase in share count and has a 1.51% impact on the current portfolio, valued at C$23.38 million.
  • Another notable increase was in Wajax Corp (TSX:WJX, Financial), with an additional 559,071 shares, bringing the total to 1,687,832. This adjustment represents a 49.53% increase in share count, with a total value of C$43.23 million.

Complete Exits from Certain Holdings

The fund also decided to exit completely from certain stocks during this quarter:

  • MTY Food Group Inc (TSX:MTY, Financial) was completely sold off, with all 334,767 shares liquidated, resulting in a -1.38% impact on the portfolio.
  • All 162,138 shares of Savaria Corp (TSX:SIS, Financial) were also sold, causing a -0.18% impact on the portfolio.

Reductions in Portfolio Positions

Reductions were made in several key holdings:

  • Enghouse Systems Ltd (TSX:ENGH, Financial) saw a reduction of 416,431 shares, resulting in a -70.85% decrease in shares and a -1.06% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of C$32.33 during the quarter.
  • Parkland Corp (TSX:PKI, Financial) was reduced by 238,588 shares, marking a -19.63% reduction in shares and a -0.74% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of C$42.49 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the second quarter of 2024, Mawer New Canada Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 40 stocks. The top holdings were 5.6% in TerraVest Industries Inc (TSX:TVK, Financial), 5.28% in Trisura Group Ltd (TSX:TSU, Financial), and 5.08% in Element Fleet Management Corp (TSX:EFN, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated across 10 industries, including Energy, Industrials, and Financial Services.

1826363794885079040.png

1826363863180931072.png

1826363920215076864.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
