On August 19, 2024, Director Charles Bland sold 2,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI, Financial) at a price of $105.12 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of $262,800. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 23,939 shares of the company.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is engaged in the development and production of analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, and millimeter-wave spectrum.

Over the past year, Charles Bland has sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc shows a total of 40 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

The stock's market cap is currently $7.70 billion. With a price-earnings ratio of 107.73, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is trading above both the industry median and its historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a premium valuation compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $69.66, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.51. This suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The valuation metrics and insider trading trends provide a comprehensive view of the stock's current standing and insider sentiment.

