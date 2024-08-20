Insider Sale: COO Michael Wallace Sells 25,000 Shares of Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK)

On August 20, 2024, Michael Wallace, Chief Operating Officer of Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company at a price of $14.8 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of $370,000. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 49,465 shares of Spok Holdings Inc.

Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK, Financial) specializes in healthcare communications, providing solutions that help to manage information, improve productivity, and increase patient satisfaction. The company's services include paging services, mobile communications, and software solutions that integrate with hospital information systems.

Over the past year, Michael Wallace has sold a total of 85,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Spok Holdings Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 14 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Spok Holdings Inc were trading at $14.8 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $299.502 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.19, which is lower than the industry median of 23.645 but higher than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to determine if a stock is over or undervalued, Spok Holdings Inc has a GF Value of $9.40. With the current price of $14.8, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.57, indicating that it is Significantly Overvalued.

The valuation metrics, including the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with the GF Value, suggest that investors should closely monitor the stock's price movements in relation to its fundamental value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

