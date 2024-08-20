On August 20, 2024, Steven Collis, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Cencora Inc (COR, Financial), sold 10,754 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $239.13 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 285,088 shares of Cencora Inc.

Cencora Inc, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, is a global healthcare company focused on improving product access, increasing supply chain efficiency, and enhancing patient care. The company operates through various segments, including Pharmaceutical Distribution and Strategic Global Sourcing.

Over the past year, Steven Collis has sold a total of 192,912 shares of Cencora Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where insider sells have outnumbered buys. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 32 insider sells.

The shares of Cencora Inc were trading at $239.13 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $46.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 25.99, which is above both the industry median of 18.26 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cencora Inc is estimated at $208.72 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

This insider selling activity may be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, including the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

