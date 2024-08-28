Elizabeth Aguinaga, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer of CNA Financial Corp (CNA, Financial), sold 26,160 shares of the company on August 20, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 47,744 shares of the company.

CNA Financial Corp (CNA, Financial) is a leading insurance organization providing a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Over the past year, Elizabeth Aguinaga has sold a total of 26,160 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for CNA Financial Corp shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 6 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of CNA Financial Corp were trading at $49.6. This valuation gives the company a market cap of approximately $13.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.53, which is lower than the industry median of 11.51 and also below the company’s historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $43.68, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14. This suggests that CNA Financial Corp is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

