On August 20, 2024, Lila Snyder, a Director at PulteGroup Inc (PHM, Financial), sold 1,528 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,540 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $124.37, valuing the transaction at approximately $189,875.36.

PulteGroup Inc (PHM, Financial) is a prominent homebuilder in the United States, focusing on the design, construction, and sale of residential homes. The company operates through various brands and offers a range of home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes.

Over the past year, Lila Snyder has sold a total of 1,528 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for PulteGroup Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with three insider sells recorded over the same timeframe.

Shares of PulteGroup Inc were trading at $124.37 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $26.68 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.80, which is lower than the industry median of 12.32.

The GF Value of PulteGroup Inc is estimated at $81.18, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.53.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of PulteGroup Inc in the context of its current stock performance and market conditions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.