On August 21, 2024, Philip Soran, Director at Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR, Financial), executed a sale of 1,792 shares of the company at a price of $263.92 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 18,341 shares of Piper Sandler Cos.

Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR, Financial) is a financial services firm specializing in investment banking and asset management. The company provides advisory services, underwriting, and trade execution primarily for institutional clients.

Over the past year, Philip Soran has sold a total of 4,375 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Piper Sandler Cos shows a pattern of more sales than purchases, with 14 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Piper Sandler Cos were trading at $263.92 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.195 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 34.77, which is above both the industry median of 17.82 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $136.99, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.93. This suggests that Piper Sandler Cos is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Piper Sandler Cos.

