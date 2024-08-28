Elie Melhem, President of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS, Financial), executed a sale of 1,710 shares of the company on August 21, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Watts Water Technologies Inc specializes in the manufacture and sale of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets.

Over the past year, Elie Melhem has sold a total of 6,261 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 14 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc were priced at $185.16, valuing the company at a market cap of $6.198 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 22.56, slightly above the industry median of 21.68 but below the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $196.07, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, which suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

