On August 20, 2024, Leanne Fitzgerald, Chief Legal Officer of ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA, Financial), executed a sale of 73,167 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 377,071 shares of ACV Auctions Inc.

ACV Auctions Inc operates an online automotive marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of used vehicles. The platform facilitates the auction process and provides comprehensive vehicle condition reports to assist in the buying decisions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 73,167 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 47 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc were priced at $18.85 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $3.11 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock’s valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

