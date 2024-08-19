On August 19, 2024, John Hall, CEO of Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial), executed a sale of 47,116 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,128,431 shares of Intapp Inc.

Intapp Inc specializes in software solutions that address the unique challenges faced by professionals in the legal, financial, and consulting sectors. The company's offerings help firms connect their people, processes, and data, enhancing their ability to increase profitability and manage risk.

Over the past year, John Hall has sold a total of 452,689 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where Intapp Inc has seen a total of 102 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Intapp Inc were trading at $42.83 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $3.17 billion. Based on the GF Value of $36.33, the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.