On August 19, 2024, Scott Fitzgerald, Chief Marketing Officer of Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 52,619 shares of Intapp Inc.

Intapp Inc provides software solutions that connect the people, processes, and data of professional and financial services firms. The company's offerings are designed to enhance operational efficiency and improve client outcomes.

Over the past year, Scott Fitzgerald has sold a total of 61,140 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Intapp Inc, where there have been 102 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Intapp Inc were trading at $42 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.17 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Intapp Inc is $36.33 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

