On August 20, 2024, Melissa Weiler, Director at Blue Owl Capital Corp III (OBDE, Financial), purchased 12,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total ownership in the company to 12,000 shares.

Blue Owl Capital Corp III operates as a private equity and real estate investment firm, focusing on direct lending and other financial investment strategies to support businesses across various industries.

The shares were bought at a price of $14.34 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $172,080. Following this purchase, the market cap of Blue Owl Capital Corp III stands at $1.76 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio is 7.10, which is below the industry median of 12.065, indicating a potentially undervalued stock according to the GF Value assessment.

Insider transaction trends for Blue Owl Capital Corp III show a cautious but positive buying pattern from insiders over the past year, with this purchase by Melissa Weiler being the only buy recorded during this period.

This insider buy might signal a confident outlook from the director about the firm's future performance. Investors often look at insider transactions as a sign of how the people within the company perceive the company's prospects and valuation.

