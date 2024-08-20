Aug 20, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 20, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ulf Ritsvall
Next Biometrics Group ASA - Chief Executive Officer
* Eirik Underthun
Next Biometrics Group ASA - Chief Financial Officer
=====================
Ulf Ritsvall - Next Biometrics Group ASA - Chief Executive Officer
(spoken in foreign language) Sorry, I need to take it in English. Sorry. We are online. So good morning, good afternoon and good evening, wherever you are. Welcome to this quarterly two presentation.
We are -- some of us are physical here and some are online, so broadcasting there as well. Today's speaker, it's myself, Ulf Ritsvall, and also our CFO, Eirik Underthun. Today's agenda: six bullets, six points, very interesting. We do, first, Q2 summary, it's of course online as well, on our website. I'll make it short, brief presentation of the business update.
I have some interesting information on the business -- on the current revenue pipeline, so what we see going forward a bit further
