Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer Vasin of Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT, Financial) sold 739 shares of the company on August 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,460 shares of the company.

Insight Enterprises Inc specializes in providing information technology hardware, software, cloud solutions, and services to clients globally. The company's offerings aim to support businesses through IT optimization and modernization.

Over the past year, Jennifer Vasin has engaged in the sale of 739 shares and has not purchased any shares. The broader insider transaction trend at Insight Enterprises Inc shows a total of 10 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Insight Enterprises Inc were priced at $206.03. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $6.80 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.91, which is above both the industry median of 21.67 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $105.48, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.95, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

