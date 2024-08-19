On August 19, 2024, Jennifer Rock, the Chief Accounting Officer of Zillow Group Inc (Z, Financial), sold 3,650 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 72,836 shares of Zillow Group Inc.

Zillow Group Inc operates as an online real estate marketplace. The company provides a platform where users can buy, sell, rent, finance, and remodel properties, primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, Jennifer Rock has sold a total of 28,925 shares of Zillow Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 53 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Zillow Group Inc were trading at $54.71 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $12.57 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $47.25, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

