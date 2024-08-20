Aug 20, 2024 / NTS GMT

John Carfi - Ingenia Communities Group - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and thank you all for attending today. I'm pleased to be presenting my very first result as CEO of Ingenia Communities, along with the future plans and goals for the group. I've been in the role just under five months now and it's been an extremely busy but rewarding experience.



Before we get underway, allow me to introduce some of our Executive team, who are joining me to present and also to answer questions. Justin Mitchell, our CFO; Donna Byrne, General Manager of IR and Sustainability; Justin Blumfield, EGM, Residential Communities; Matt Young, EGM, Tourism; and Michael Rabey, our Acting EGM, Development.



Moving now to slide 4. As I've stated previously, Ingenia is a business in transition, one where the groundwork has been laid and there is a lot of opportunity to deliver organic growth and enhanced returns. This has been and remains my core focus.



I've spoken before about the opportunities I see in Ingenia, and it's great to be present today's result along with our progress in refocusing the