Aug 21, 2024 / NTS GMT
Ivan Vindheim - Mowi ASA - Director
Good morning, everyone, both in the room and online. Welcome to the presentation of Mowi's second quarter results for 2024. My name is Ivan Vindheim, and I'm the CEO of Mowi, and the movie you just saw was from the opening of brand new state-of-the-art 100,000 tonnes primary processing plant at JÃ¸snÃ¸ya in Hitra municipality in Central in Norway. A EUR72 million investment on time and on budget and with good value for money, I would say. So kudos to the organization for that.
And not to mention, 120 valuable jobs in coastal in Norway and yet another example of the salmon industry contributing to keeping Coastal Norway alive and thriving. As we do in Scotland, in Ireland, in the Faroes, in Iceland, in Chile and even in Canada and British Columbia, if anyone happens to believe otherwise.
Otherwise, I have, as usual, our CFO, Kristian Ellingsen, with me today, to help me with the financial figures and fundamentals. And after the presentation, our IRO, Kim Dosvig, will routinely host our Q&A session, and also who are following the presentation online, you
Q2 2024 Mowi ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 21, 2024 / NTS GMT
