Full Year 2024 Superloop Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Paul Tyler - Superloop Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you. Hi, good morning, everybody, and welcome to Superloop's FY24 results briefing. My name is Paul Tyler, I'm the CEO of Superloop. And I'm joined here by Dean Tognella, our Group CFO.



I wanted to say at the outset how proud I am of the group's achievements and operational success throughout the year, and the financial performance we've been able to deliver on the back of this for our shareholders. It's testament to the strength of our operating model, our brand, and the entire Superloop team.



If we move to slide 3, the performance highlights, FY24 marks the end of the first year of our three-year Double Down strategy. I am pleased the completion of our first-year phase is tracking ahead of the plan. It's been another record year for Superloop with 30% year-on-year revenue growth to over $420 million, with all three of our market segments contributing to revenue growth.



We're particularly pleased to report that the vast majority of this revenue growth was generated organically