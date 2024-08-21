Full Year 2024 HMC Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

David Di Pilla - HMC Capital Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning and thank you for joining today's call. With me on the call Group CFO, Will McMicking; and Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, Misha Mohl.



Before we commence, HMC would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and celebrate their diverse culture and connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today.



I start this morning's presentation on slide 4 with an overview of our financial year '24 results. I'm pleased to report that our business achieved a record financial result in financial year '24. This result was underpinned by new revenue streams and significant growth in recurring earnings.



Funds under management grew at year end to $12.7 billion, which is up 30% on last year. Our total revenue of $189.5 million was up 42%. Pleasingly, over 50% of our revenue came from high quality recurring funds