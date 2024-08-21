Aug 21, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Mark Schubert - Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Cleanaway's financial results briefing for the FY24 financial year. My name's Mark Schubert, and I'm joined by Paul Binfield our CFO, and Josie Ashton, Head of Investor Relations.



Moving to slide 3, firstly, I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the many lands on which we meet today and pay my respects to elders past present and emerging.



The plan this morning is I'll take you through our highlights for the period and the good progress that we've been making. Then Paul will provide you with further details on the group financials, after which I will walk you through the performance of each of our operating segments and the outlook for FY25. I'm going to take the disclaimer as read. And so please turn to slide 5.



On behalf of the entire Cleanaway team, I am pleased to report that FY24 was a year of execution and progress. We delivered another year of double-digit EBIT growth. We