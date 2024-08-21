Q2 2024 H World Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to H World Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to hand you over to the Senior IR Director of the Company, Mr. Jason Chen. Please go ahead.



Jason Chen H World Group Ltd-Director-Investor Relations



Thank you, Amber. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Welcome to H World Group 2024 second quarter earnings conference call. Joining us today is our Founder and Chairman, Mr. Ji Qi; our CEO, Mr. Jin Hui; and our CFO, Mr. Zou Jun.



Following their prepared remarks, management will be available to answer your questions. Before we continue, please note that the discussion today will include forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provision of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, our results may be