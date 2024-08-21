Aug 21, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Nathan Blackburne - Cedar Woods Properties Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the FY24 financial results for Cedar Woods. My name is Nathan Blackburne, and with me, he's our CFO, Leon Hanrahan.



In this presentation, we will provide an overview of Cedar Woods and the FY24 year. The strategy and business model that sets us apart. We'll review the financial results, discuss current market conditions, provide some commentary on our portfolio, and then discuss the outlook for our business and sector.



Cedar Woods is an experienced property development company with a driven team that has proved its success in acquiring and delivering projects over the past 30 years. In our portfolio, we have over 10,000 lots or dwellings in the pipeline, which is made up of 40 projects across Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia, and Queensland.



Our products include land estates, townhouses, apartments, and commercial developments, and we are known for the quality and sustainability of our developments with many awards for design and