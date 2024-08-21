Q2 2024 Odfjell SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 06:45AM GMT

Operator



(spoken in foreign language)



Harald Fotland - Odfjell SE - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, Helga. As you said, we are today presenting for a live audience at Scandic Hotel close to Flesland Airport and we will go through our quarterly and half yearly results. For those following us on the webcast, unfortunately, you will not be able to ask questions directly during this presentation due to the live presentation, but you are more than welcome to direct any questions you might have to my colleague, Nils JÃ¸rgen Selvik, our Finance Director.



This presentation will follow a very traditional pattern. I will go through the highlights and then my colleague and CFO, Terje Iversen, will take you through the financials and I will conclude the presentation with an update on operations and our markets.



So if we then switch to the highlights. I'm extremely pleased to inform you that once again, actually the third time, we are now presenting a record quarter for Odfjell at elevated levels. And with freight rate increases compared to our last