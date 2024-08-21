Half Year 2024 ASR Nederland NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Michel Huelters - ASR Nederland NV - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today on this call. So welcome to the ASR conference call on our results for the first half of 2024. On the call with me are Jos Baeten, our CEO; and Ewout Hollegien, our CFO.



And Jos will kick it off with the highlights of our financial results. He'll give a brief integration update and discuss the business performance. Ewout will then talk about the developments in our capital and solvency position. After that, we will open up for Q&A. We have ample time planned for this call, but we'll stop at 10:30 sharp. Please observe a limit of two questions so that makes sure that everybody has an opportunity to ask questions that they have.



And finally, as usual, please do review the disclaimer that we have on any forward-looking statements, which is in the back of the presentation. Having said that, Jos, the floor is yours?



J.P.M. Baeten - ASR Nederland NV - Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you