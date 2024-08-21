Half Year 2024 SoftwareOne Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Good morning, and thank you to everyone for joining SoftwareOne H1 2024 results. I'm Anna Engvall, Head of Investor Relations at Software One. Joining me today are Brian Duffy, our CEO; and Rodolfo Savitzky, CFO.



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. Let me begin with some key highlights for the first half of the year. In H1, we delivered solid results with 7% growth and an improved margin against the backdrop of continued macroeconomic uncertainty. Our performance was