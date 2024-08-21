Q2 2024 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the results for Multiconsult, the second quarter of 2024. My name is Grethe Bergly. I'm the CEO. And with me today is also our CFO, Ove Haupberg.



Before we look at the figures, we'll just give a brief overview of Multiconsult. We are a Norwegian-based engineering and consultant company. We operate mainly in Norway, but we have a footprint in Scandinavia, Poland, and we have a project footprint in large parts of Europe, some in Africa, and also some in Asia.



We have four segments. Region Oslo, that's where the headquarter is. And in addition to offices in Oslo, there's an office at the Lillehammer and LillestrÃ¸m. Then Region Norway is, of course, the other location where we're present along Norway.



Then we have the segment Architecture that comprises three LINK Arkitektur companies, one in Norway, one in Sweden, and one in Denmark, and the Arkitektur A-lab who have their main office in Oslo. The last segment is International. That comprises the Swedish engineering