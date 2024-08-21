Q2 2024 TCM Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Torben Paulin - TCM Group A/S-Chief Executive Officer - Member of the Executive Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of the Q2 results for TCM Group. Presenters today are our CFO, Thomas Hjannung; and myself, CEO, Torben Paulin. We will comment on the business and the financial results. After which, we will hand over to the operator for the Q&A session.



Let us start the presentation and turn to page 2 for the business update. Sales in the second quarter developed positively despite the expected weak B2B-kitchen market. We delivered an organic sales growth of 5%, supported by a very strong uplift in B2C orders of more than 25%. As expected, and in line with the market, B2B sales declined, driven by the continued slowdown in the project sales market.



Revenue increased by 30% in the quarter due to the organic sales growth and the inclusion of AUBO. On a like-for-like basis, order-intake in Denmark was up 9% compared to Q2 last year. The improvement in gross margin compared to last year, Q2 was