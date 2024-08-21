Q2 2024 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 07:45AM GMT

Martin Olin - Bergenbio ASA - Chief Executive Officer



(spoken in foreign language)



So I'll do this in English. I'm Martin Olin, the CEO of BerGenBio. Welcome to the second quarter 2024 presentation. For those who have not heard about BerGenBio before, we all about excellent inhibition and why we're doing that, we're doing that because it's known that [Axel], which is a cell surface receptor, a protein, is involved and critical in a number of serious diseases.



I'm happy to report that on our very focused strategy, we progressed very well in the second quarter, particularly on the clinical and the financial aspects in the our main study, which is called BTBC 16, which is the study in frontline therapy in non-small cell lung cancer patients who have a mutation and gene called STK11, a significant unmet medical need.



I'm happy to report that we have completed all the three cohorts in the Phase Ib. So the Ib is a safety study, which tested three doses, 75, 100 milligram to 150 milligram, and we received a positive recommendation for the Data Safety Monitoring Board, allowing us to